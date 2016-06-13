June 13 The Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority (FINRA) has named Washington-based securities lawyer,
Robert Cook, as its new president and chief executive officer,
the regulator said on Monday.
Cook, a partner at law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
LLP, also headed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's
Division of Trading and Markets from 2010-2013. He will succeed
FINRA's retiring chairman and chief executive, Richard Ketchum,
during the second half of 2016, FINRA said. The regulator's
board of governors intends to name a new chairman in the coming
months, FINRA said.
