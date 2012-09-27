* FINRA is examining brokerages on conflicts in complex
By Suzanne Barlyn
Sept 27 The Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority is looking at potential conflicts of interest and
financial incentives stemming from sales of complex securities
by major brokerages, the head of the Wall Street regulator said
on Thursday.
FINRA is looking "very closely" at the effects of incentive
compensation, such as commissions, that might motivate brokers
to sell certain complex securities, said FINRA Chief Executive
Officer Richard Ketchum.
The regulator is also looking at conflicts and incentives at
broker-dealers that both develop and sell certain complex
products, Ketchum said during remarks at an industry conference
in New York.
He did not name the brokerages that the regulator is
questioning.
The industry-funded watchdog has been clamping down on sales
practices involving a range of complex securities, including
leveraged and inverse exchange-traded funds. Many investors are
often drawn to the securities because of the promise of high
returns, but are not fully aware of the risks, Ketchum said.
Leveraged and inverse ETFs, for example, are designed to
amplify short-term returns by using debt and derivatives and are
more suitable for professional traders than for long-term retail
investors.
In May, Citigroup Inc Morgan Stanley, UBS AG
and Wells Fargo & Co agreed to pay FINRA more
than $9.1 million in fines and restitution for selling leveraged
and inverse exchange-traded funds "without reasonable
supervision."
In June, the regulator barred a small brokerage from the
industry, saying its sales practices for complex securities tied
to risky mortgage-backed holdings violated industry rules.
U.S. regulators require brokerages to disclose the risks and
supervise sales of risky and complex securities, but do not keep
retail investors from buying them, Ketchum said during a
conference hosted by the Securities Industry and Financial
Markets Association.
But that could change.
"If the industry and regulators can't demonstrate their
ability to control sales practice abuses, then, in my opinion,
some (restrictions) may become inevitable," Ketchum said.
Certain controls are already in place in some overseas markets,
he said.
FINRA is also asking brokerages about their training
practices to ensure that brokers and other sales staff fully
understand the risks of complex securities before recommending
them to investors, Ketchum said.
"If firms are going to have account executives selling
products that have leverage and a variety of credit issues that
may not be immediately apparent in a product that may look and
feel like a fixed income product, they need to understand
(them)," Ketchum told reporters after his remarks. "How they do
that training is up to them."