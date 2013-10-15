Oct 14 Broker-dealers should better manage
conflicts of interest at their firms by more closely monitoring
broker compensation and reviewing new financial products, among
other practices, according to findings published late Monday by
Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog.
The report on conflicts of interest in the broker-dealer
industry, conducted by the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority, follows from a process that began last year when
FINRA said it would begin requesting information from 14 firms.
The regulatory authority launched the review out of concern
that certain financial incentives, including commission-based
compensation to brokers, could lead to promotions of products
that may not be the best choice for investors.
The regulator wanted to know, among other things, the types
of procedures and controls in place at brokerages to prevent
brokers from selling unsuitable products.
"If we find that firms have not made adequate progress, we
will evaluate rulemaking to require reasonable policies to
identify, manage and mitigate conflicts," FINRA said in a
statement along with the report, noting that the report is
intended to highlight effective practices for conflict
management that go beyond regulatory requirements.
FINRA's effort is part of a recent examination strategy that
aims to detect problems and effective compliance practices in
place throughout the securities industry. The regulator uses its
findings to provide guidance to the industry.
In the report, FINRA called for firms to disclose potential
conflicts about new financial products "in plain English,"
noting that such conflicts may be particularly troublesome when
complex financial products are sold to less knowledgeable
investors, including retail investors.
FINRA also noted that firms could use "product agnostic"
compensation grids to ensure brokers are not favoring products
with higher commissions, as well as to cap the credit a broker
can receive for a comparable product across providers.
The report follows recent efforts by FINRA to clamp down on
another type of conflict: hefty bonuses brokers may receive when
asking their clients to join them when switching from one firm
to another. Switching firms could be costly to investors, who
may have to sell certain securities, such as brokerage-branded
mutual funds, that are not available through their broker's new
firm, FINRA has said.
FINRA last month sent a proposal for review by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission for a rule that would require
disclosures to certain clients about those compensation
arrangements. The SEC must review and approve FINRA rule
changes.