By Suzanne Barlyn and Ankit Ajmera
Jan 5 Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog is
ramping up its scrutiny of high-frequency trading firms as
efforts to manipulate U.S. markets through the technology grow
more sophisticated, the regulator's chief said on Tuesday.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority will examine how
well high-frequency trading firms are protecting their systems
from unscrupulous traders who are trying to manipulate markets,
according to a list of its 2016 examination priorities for Wall
Street firms, published on Tuesday.
High-frequency trading is an automated strategy that can
move billions of dollars worth of trades in a fraction of a
second.
FINRA's heightened focus on controls in place at
high-frequency trading firms coincides with the growing
prevalence of a new and more complex form of spoofing, a type of
manipulation that involves faking orders for a security to
deceive the market by creating the illusion of demand, said
Richard Ketchum, FINRA's chairman and chief executive, in an
interview.
The regulator is observing more instances in which traders
are using multiple firms to place those orders, Ketchum said.
The strategy can make the conduct trickier to track.
Spoofing occurs when traders place orders in markets
without intending to execute them. The traders immediately
cancel the orders, but other market participants mistakenly
believe the price of the security has moved.
In the newer, more sophisticated type of spoofing, the
traders then use yet another firm to buy or sell the security at
issue after they have successfully tricked the market, Ketchum
said, which allows the traders to attain their target price.
The watchdog said it would also examine the "firm culture"
at Wall Street brokerages.
FINRA is concerned about how brokerages take actions to
promote fair and ethical treatment of customers and help
mitigate conflicts of interest, the watchdog said in its "2016
examination of U.S. brokerages."
The regulator said it would mainly assess five indicators of
a firm's culture and the role they play in the way brokerages
conduct business.
The indicators include the handling of policy or control
breaches and of departments or trading desks that might not
conform to the corporate culture, and the role of senior
executives in a firm's culture.
"We're not about suggesting whether there's a single
pass-fail as to whether a firm has a certain culture," Ketchum
said. "It's whether they comply with FINRA rules."
To that end, the regulator wants to understand how each
firm's culture affects compliance and risk management practices.
FINRA also said it would look at the risks shouldered by
trading firms who act as middlemen between exchange-traded fund
issuers and public financial markets.
The regulator said it plans to make sure those short-term
institutional investors - known formally as authorized
participants - are properly measuring and monitoring the risk
that they might not be able to instantly redeem ETFs for the
stocks, bonds or other securities held by the fund. Such
authorized participants are essential to ETFs because ordinary
investors cannot directly redeem ETFs with fund issuers.
FINRA routinely examines the industry's more than 4,100
securities firms to gauge their compliance with securities
industry rules.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn and Ankit Ajmera; Additional
reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Andrea Ricci)