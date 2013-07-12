NEW YORK, July 12 An industry-funded watchdog
for the U.S. securities industry is seeking to bolster its
monitoring of stock transactions in "dark pools" at a time when
the alternative trading systems have come under greater
scrutiny.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) will
seek approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission to
obtain information on trading volumes, on a weekly basis, from
dark pools and all other alternative trading systems, known as
ATS.
FINRA also plans to require each ATS to use a unique
identifier when it reports order or trade information, the
watchdog said in a statement on its website.
The agency's board authorized FINRA to submit the proposed
rules to the SEC after a meeting on Thursday.
The rules would require ATS to report total trading volume,
by security, to FINRA, which would then post that information on
its website. Currently there is no public dissemination of ATS
data.
FINRA Chief Executive Rick Ketchum said in a video that the
rules will greatly increase information about ATS trading in
general, and in particular about dark pools - private trading
systems.
Ketchum said that dark pools have raised significant
concerns among investors who are trying to understand them
better and the trading that occurs on them.
In April, the chief executives of three U.S. exchanges met
with regulators in Washington to express concerns about
increased trading taking place away from public markets.
The exchanges have long argued that the rise of off-exchange
trading distorts prices in the public market and contributes to
less transparent trading activity.
Off-exchange trading has approached almost 40 percent of
U.S. stock activity trading volume at times this year, according
to industry consultants. Dark pools account for about one-third
of that activity.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)