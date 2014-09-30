The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) announced the figures in a revised proposal that includes the most details to date about the controversial system, which would ultimately require approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

FINRA is asking the industry and public for input on a revised version of its plan, it said in a regulatory notice on Tuesday. The plan, known as the Comprehensive Automated Risk Data System, or CARDS, has caused a stir on Wall Street since FINRA unveiled it in late 2013.

Brokerages have criticized the CARDS plan for everything from being overly broad as well as burdensome and costly. Clearing firms have said the plan would require them to transmit an unprecedented amount of data to FINRA which could lead to them being held accountable for malfeasance buried in that information. For example, FINRA could question why a clearing firm did not spot that a brokerage customer was laundering money.

FINRA's new version aims to address industry concerns and shed light on potential costs and benefits that would stem from the proposal, said Richard Ketchum, FINRA's chairman and chief executive, in an interview.

Data from CARDS would provide FINRA with more tools for protecting investors before they are harmed, Ketchum said. For example, CARDS would enhance FINRA's ability to better track the types of products that firms are selling and identify patterns that could indicate bad behavior, FINRA said in the notice.

The real-time approach would be "dramatically more effective" than waiting until FINRA examines a firm to collect the information, Ketchum said.

FINRA's revised proposal makes clear that it would not collect details that could identify firms' customers, a major concern among brokerages and clearing firms. The additional data that FINRA would collect for CARDS would also not create additional obligations for clearing firms to supervise behavior at brokerage firms, Ketchum said.

The system could take years to develop. FINRA had hoped to begin phasing in CARDS during 2015, but that timeline is now in question, Ketchum said.

Putting the CARDS system into place at clearing firms could cost anywhere from an estimated $390,000 to $8.3 million per firm, FINRA said. Nonetheless, enhanced investor protection and more focused examinations of firms would offset those costs, FINRA added. The regulator would also begin to retire several older systems through which firms report information as CARDS is phased in, FINRA said.

FINRA has asked firms to submit additional information about regulatory costs and other concerns by Dec. 1. FINRA's revised proposal can be found here: here@ip/@reg/@notice/documents/notices/p600964.pdf (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Bernard Orr)