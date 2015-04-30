By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, April 30
WASHINGTON, April 30 A controversial proposal by
Wall Street's industry-funded regulator to collect massive
amounts of customer account data will not proceed until the
industry's concerns are addressed, the regulator's chief
executive will tell lawmakers Friday.
"To be clear, we will not move ahead with the present form
of the proposal and will not move forward with an amended
version until we conclude that the concerns... have been
addressed," Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) CEO
Richard Ketchum said in prepared testimony seen by Reuters.
Ketchum could face some tough questions from Republicans on
a House of Representatives financial services panel over FINRA's
plan, known as "Comprehensive Automated Risk Data System," or
CARDS for short.
The CARDS plan would require brokerages to provide FINRA
with vast quantities of data from individual U.S. brokerage
accounts to help the regulator better analyze trading activity,
asset movements and other areas of surveillance.
The plan was first floated in 2012, but has faced stiff
opposition.
The industry has said it is overly broad, burdensome and
costly.
In addition, many have complained that it could become a
ripe target for hackers seeking to steal the identities of
investors.
FINRA has said it would not collect customers' personal
details such as Social Security numbers, but some say it could
still be possible for sophisticated cyber criminals to piece the
information together and trace it back to individual identities.
The plans' critics have included Securities and Exchange
Commission Republican member Michael Piwowar, who is one of five
SEC commissioners who would cast a vote before any final CARDS
program could be approved.
Ketchum plans to say Friday that FINRA understands the
concerns about privacy and potential bad actors trying to hack
the system.
He said FINRA is conducting "additional analyses,"
engaging third-party experts and exploring alternative
approaches.
He added that FINRA is also reviewing "the feasibility of
meeting the important goal of enhancing our early warning
capabilities regarding fraud and investor abuse using existing
data sources."
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)