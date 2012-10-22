Oct 22 The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) said it had ordered David Lerner Associates Inc to pay about $12 million in restitution to investors, many of them elderly, who had bought into a non-traded $2 billion real estate investment trust (REIT), and to customers who were charged excessive markups.

Founder and Chief Executive David Lerner, who had described the REIT as a "fabulous cash cow" and "gold mine" in pitches to unsophisticated investors, was fined $250,000 and suspended from the securities industry for one year, followed by a two-year suspension from acting as a principal, the industry-funded watchdog said on Monday.

FINRA also said it had fined the Syosett, New York-based firm more than $2.3 million for charging unfair prices on municipal bonds and collateralized mortgage obligations.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Ted Kerr)