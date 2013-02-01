Feb 1 A proposal by Wall Street's
industry-funded watchdog designed to strengthen protections for
investors would make it easier for them to research the
backgrounds of brokerages and advisers.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) recently
proposed a rule that would, in part, require brokerage websites
to link to FINRA's free online disclosure database known as
"BrokerCheck." That would enhance investor awareness of the
service, according to a regulatory filing. It could also provide
easier access to details such as regulatory sanctions and
certain customer complaints involving a firm and its brokers.
The move, which is subject to approval from the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, would solve a concern among
regulators about making FINRA's database - meant to be a tool
for investors - more readily available. Even so, the plan
concerns some industry professionals who say it would draw more
attention to disclosures that they say are not always fair.
The regulator, which oversees about 630,000 brokers and
4,290 firms, is also considering a controversial plan that would
require brokers to tell certain clients about generous bonuses
they receive for joining a new firm. [ID: nL1E8MTALK]
"It's part of a broader campaign to focus on more informed
investor choices," said Barbara Roper, director of investor
protection for the Consumer Federation of America, an advocacy
group that has promoted investor education through enhanced
disclosures and other steps.
LOST IN CYBERSPACE
FINRA, last May, imposed changes including a feature that
lets investors search for brokers by entering geographic
locations and ZIP codes. Previously, investors had to search for
a specific adviser or a brokerage. But further study by FINRA
led to a troubling conclusion: investors do not always know
about FINRA's free service.
About 14.6 million reviews of broker or firm records were
conducted in 2012 using BrokerCheck. It is unclear how many
users were investors versus employers, regulators or others.
Still, getting the word out to as many people as possible is
important, said Roper.
A focus group concluded that making BrokerCheck more widely
known to investors was critical, according to a FINRA regulatory
notice. Websites for FINRA and the SEC explain the service to
investors, but people have to know enough about the securities
industry to even look on those websites and find the link.
FINRA's new proposal would not only require that brokerage
websites link to the BrokerCheck site, but that they also
include a prominent explanation of the site, according to its
recent regulatory notice. The links will connect not to the
BrokerCheck home page, but directly to the disclosure reports
for specific firms or individuals. That could save investors the
hassle of searching for details on their own. The rule would
also apply to firm-related social media pages.
QUESTIONS OF FAIRNESS
While investor advocates are pleased by the move, it could
shine an even brighter spotlight on certain disclosures that
some securities industry professionals say are unfair.
They are concerned about certain unflattering details that
appear on brokers' disclosure reports after customers filed
arbitration complaints against their firms.
"This is hideous," said Jeffrey Bischoff, a brokerage
recruiter in Old Greenwich, Connecticut. "This is not cigarette
smoking where there should be a warning statement printed
everywhere," Bischoff said.
Some of complaints that can be seen involve products that
later caused problems for waves of investors, such as auction
rate securities, which firms promoted to investors and their
brokers as safe. Industry rules require details about
arbitration complaints appear on brokers' records if they sold
the securities that lead to an arbitration dispute, even if
investors file their cases against the brokerage and not the
broker.
A report for one such broker discloses three major auction
rate securities settlements between the broker's firm and
regulators, Bischoff said. That conveys a message to clients
that the broker was in the wrong even though it was only the
firm at fault, Bischoff said. Hundreds of brokers who sold
auction rate securities - long-term debt issues that act like
shorter-term issues because their interest rates are generally
reset about every month - face a similar conundrum.
Arbitration claims against brokerages piled up after the
$330 billion auction rate market failed in 2008, leaving
thousands of investors with securities that could not be sold.
Bischoff is among some who say FINRA, before making those
disclosures even more obvious, should include explanations in
the reports about the firm's responsibility in the case.
A FINRA spokeswoman declined to comment on that issue but
said BrokerCheck is an important investor protection tool and
the information disclosed is critical for choosing a broker or
securities firm.
Getting information to investors can be also addressed more
easily than through website links, said Brian Buckstein, a
lawyer in Wellington, Florida, who represents brokers. But he
said a rule requiring brokers and firms to tell prospective
clients about their professional records - rather than the
direct BrokerCheck link - would accomplish the same goal.
The SEC's comment period for the proposal ends on Feb. 15.
(Reporting By Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Jennifer Merritt and
M.D. Golan)