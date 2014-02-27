Feb 27 A former broker is raising an unusual
legal argument to erase an old black mark from his public
record: He has sued the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
for violating his right to privacy.
Alan Santos-Buch says the industry-funded regulator
continues to make details of a 1997 disciplinary case against
him available on its website and in a regulatory document,
making it difficult for the ex-broker to get jobs.
Santos-Buch, who worked for a now-defunct firm in
Connecticut, had agreed to a $10,000 fine and 30-day suspension
in 1997 to settle charges that he had signed and sent a document
that guaranteed a customer's account against losses, a violation
of industry rules. Santos-Buch, who had left the securities
business the year before he was formally suspended, neither
admitted nor denied the allegations.
At the time, he believed the details of his settlement would
be publicly available for two years, based on talks he had with
FINRA, according to Paul McMenamin, his New York lawyer. The
regulator actually had no such rule in place until 2000.
But FINRA changed the rules 12 years after Santos-Buch
settled to make regulatory sanctions against ex-brokers
permanently available to the public. Those sanctions appear on
BrokerCheck, the watchdog's free online service that investors
can use to research stock brokers' professional histories.
One reason for the change, FINRA has said, is to help
investors steer clear of people who leave the brokerage industry
but still give advice about money as financial planners and
other types of advisers.
But Santos-Buch, who is now in the energy business, says the
rule has hurt him and still does. Prospective employers who run
is name through search engines such as Google or Yahoo see a
result with the heading "DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS," he says. It
links to a 1997 monthly roundup of cases that FINRA posts in an
archive on its website.
In his Feb. 2 lawsuit, Santos-Buch asked the U.S. District
Court for the Southern District of New York to order FINRA to
remove the disclosure from BrokerCheck and the reference to him
in the disciplinary report.
The case hinges on several arguments, including that FINRA
is violating Santos-Buch's constitutional right to privacy. The
continual publication of "personal disclosures" is a "willful,
concerted and relentless assault on my reputation and
well-being," Santos-Buch wrote in a court affidavit.
Lawyers say the privacy argument is a creative legal
approach to a sensitive issue for ex-brokers who settled
disciplinary cases before FINRA imposed its permanent disclosure
rule.
"There has been a tremendous frustration," said Richard
Roth, a New York lawyer who represents brokers in regulatory
disputes. "One day everyone woke up, and their entire histories
were there."
FINRA has not yet responded to the lawsuit, and a
spokeswoman for the regulator declined to comment. Lawyers say
FINRA will probably try to get the case dismissed.
In an email, Santos-Buch declined to discuss his case and
referred Reuters to his lawyer for comment for this story.
Santos-Buch also accused Thomson Reuters Corp of
violating his privacy. He pointed to a copy of the 1997 FINRA
disciplinary report that is publicly available on Compliance
Complete, a Thomson Reuters publication.
A Thomson Reuters spokesman said the company published
historical information about the securities industry that is
available on FINRA's website. He declined to comment further.
EMPLOYMENT WOES
Santos-Buch, now 51, describes a long streak of employment
opportunities that he says fell through because of FINRA's
disclosures. In 2006, for example, a life insurance company
withdrew a job offer at the last minute.
"I have been literally excused from interviews, and one
occasion thrown out of an office by a prospective employer,"
Santos-Buch says in a court affidavit.
Santos-Buch eventually went back to school to learn the
solar energy business, but says that even there the FINRA
citations hurt his earnings ability.
He says he has been trying for years to get FINRA to remove
the disclosures about him.
"We're not saying that it's bad to increase the disclosure
period," says McMenamin, his lawyer. "But to do this when a
person is out of the industry in a completely different sector
is punitive and a misapplication of the laws."
While the privacy concerns that Santos-Buch raises are
engaging, other arguments he makes may be more persuasive,
lawyers say. For example, they say a judge may ultimately decide
it is wrong for FINRA to apply its permanent disclosure rule to
Santos-Buch retroactively, given how long ago his disciplinary
case occurred.
Santos-Buch says a U.S. Supreme Court ruling forbids
applying a law retroactively when that means sanctions against
an individual may increase. He views his prolonged employment
challenges as one such sanction.
"I think he has a very good argument that his case predated
FINRA rules and disclosure issues and should not be disclosed,"
said Tom Lewis, a Princeton, New Jersey, lawyer who represents
brokers in employment disputes.
Such an outcome, however, would probably not apply to
more-recent disciplinary cases, given a growing interest among
regulators in making information about financial advisers
broadly available to investors, Lewis said.
Even if Santos-Buch prevails, his problem may not completely
go away, Lewis said, since old information continues to
circulate on the Internet.
"I'm not sure there's a way to help with the Google
searches," Lewis said.