Sept 19 The Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority, the self-funded securities industry watchdog, on
Thursday issued a framework to aid its staff in analyzing the
costs and benefits of its rules and provide a public a roadmap
of its process.
FINRA's framework is part of a "broader objective" to ensure
that its rules "continue to be relevant and appropriately
designed," according to a statement on its website.
The framework is the most recent development following a
push by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to provide
more details about the economic aspects of rule proposals FINRA
submits to the agency for approval. The SEC supervises FINRA and
must review and approve all of its rule changes.
FINRA laid out three "core principles" for its analysis.
They include consulting with those impacted by its rules, such
as industry members and various FINRA officials, being clear
about the potential impacts of its rule proposals and obtaining
evidence, where practicable, about how its rules affect the
market and securities industry.
"It creates a bit of consistency - a show your work
perspective," said Jonathan Sokobin, FINRA's chief economist.
"This is what good regulation should be."
Wall Street's major lobbying group, the Securities Industry
and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), has been pressing the
SEC in recent years to conduct a deeper economic analysis of its
rules.
While federal law already requires the SEC to analyze the
economic impact of its rules, enhancing those efforts could help
spare the agency from embarrassing and crippling legal
challenges by industry groups.
A federal court in 2011, for example, overturned an
important SEC rule required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street
reform law that made it easier for shareholders to nominate
directors to corporate boards. The agency's economic analysis
was flawed, the court said.
The SEC's concerns about conducting comprehensive economic
analyses of industry rules has trickled down to FINRA which
hired Sokobin as its first chief economist.
In June, FINRA kicked off a review of the costs and benefits
relating to each of its existing rules for Wall Street. The
review considers, among other things, whether some of its rules
should continue to apply across the industry, regardless of a
firm's size of business model, said FINRA's chief executive,
Richard Ketchum, at the time. [ID: nL1N0EG1Z1]
Many small and specialty brokerages have been complaining to
FINRA that it is impractical and costly for them to follow rules
put in place mainly for large retail brokerages.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)