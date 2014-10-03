Oct 3 A top enforcement official is leaving Wall
Street's industry-funded watchdog to join a private law firm, a
spokesman for the firm said on Friday.
Emily Gordy, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's
(FINRA) senior vice president of enforcement will join Shulman
Rogers Gandal Pordy & Ecker, P.A in Potomac, Maryland, on
Monday, Oct. 6 to head the firm's Financial Industry Regulatory
Group, the firm said.
Gordy, who has worked at FINRA for 14 years, will wrap up
her duties for the regulator on Friday. She has worked closely
with FINRA's enforcement head, J. Bradley Bennett.
"We are grateful for the contributions Emily has made to
FINRA and to securities regulation which both serve to better
protect investors," Bennett said in a statement.
Gordy's key responsibilities have included helping to
develop FINRA's anti-money laundering compliance and enforcement
program for U.S. brokerage firms. The initiative has included a
focus on whether firms are adequately monitoring for suspicious
penny stock transactions by customers, a common vehicle for
fraud.
Gordy was also influential in the development of a major
policy change at FINRA that led to the regulator's disciplinary
cases against brokerages and brokers being made publicly
available online.
At Shulman Rogers, Gordy will serve as a bridge between the
firm's financial services practice and government investigations
team, she said. The firm advises brokerages, investment advisers
and investment funds on a range of regulatory, compliance and
enforcement issues.
FINRA rules preclude officials who leave from appearing
before FINRA hearing officers on behalf of clients in
disciplinary proceedings for one year or providing expert
testimony on their behalf.
"I've really taken pride in being a fair and balanced
regulator and am excited to bring that experience to clients in
navigating the regulatory process," Gordy said in an interview
on Friday.
Gordy is also a 13-year veteran of the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, where she worked prior to joining FINRA.
A search for Gordy's replacement at FINRA is underway, a
spokeswoman said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn. Editing by Andre Grenon)