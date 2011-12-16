* FINRA's 2011 fines rose 53 pct to $63 million vs 2010

* Enforcement actions up 8 pct to 1,411 from last year

* Some lawyers contend FINRA pursues less meaningful cases

Dec 16 The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority has levied more than $63 million in fines in 2011, a 53 percent increase over last year as the Wall Street watchdog pursued more cases and landed big fines.

Year-end statistics released by FINRA on Friday showed a sharp increase in enforcement activity this year, a period that included the hiring of Bradley Bennett, a former Washington-based lawyer, as its enforcement chief.

FINRA also made changes to its broker-dealer examinations, including more electronic information reviews to free up time for examiners to conduct on-site reviews of branch offices.

"I hate numbers from an enforcement standpoint, but having said that, they're all up this year," FINRA Chief Executive Richard Ketchum told reporters at a briefing Friday.

In its annual recap, FINRA said it filed 1,411 disciplinary actions against brokers and firms this year, up nearly 8 percent from 2010. The watchdog also ordered about $19 million in restitution be paid to harmed investors, more than three times the $6 million ordered last year.

FINRA typically plays down enforcement statistics as a measure of its effectiveness as a regulator. Bennett says the focus should be on the numbers of cases pursued, which shows his commitment to rooting out "basic lying, cheating and stealing" activities.

FINRA hired Bennett in January to replace Susan Merrill, who came under criticism for the declining number of FINRA enforcement cases during her tenure.

Fines collected by FINRA also got a big bump from one case -- a $12 million fine levied against UBS UBSN.VX in October. That made up more than half the increase in fines.

Some lawyers say that FINRA's focus on increasing enforcement numbers can lead to pursuing too many insignificant cases, "low-hanging fruit" instead of devoting time to more difficult cases that can cause more harm to investors.

"It's about more numbers and less about important cases," said George Brunelle, a New York-based securities lawyer who defends brokerages and brokers.

Some FINRA enforcement cases may be significant, he said, but that's offset by many cases that focus on offenses such as clerical errors and technical infractions.

In a briefing with reporters Friday, FINRA executives said honing in on offenses by a single broker or branch is a priority under Bennett.

"They're cases that no other regulator will touch," said FINRA Vice Chairman Stephen Luparello, who oversees regulatory operations. "They look like smaller cases from the ground up. But they're a sweet spot for us."

Among FINRA's larger cases: UBS was fined $12 million for violations involving short sales and its failure to maintain adequate supervision of certain employees.

FINRA also ordered fines of $2.5 million and restitution of $8.25 million over UBS' 2008 sales of "principal protected" notes issues by Lehman Brothers, just before the investment bank collapsed into bankruptcy.

On Thursday meanwhile, FINRA fined Wells Fargo & Co's (WFC.N) Wells Fargo Advisors $2 million for unsuitable sales of "reverse convertible" securities to elderly customers.

FINRA is a private-sector company that is empowered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to supervise and regulate nearly 4,500 U.S. broker-dealers, from Morgan Stanley to the smallest one-man shops.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn and Joe Giannone in New York; Editing by Jennifer Merritt and Walden Siew)