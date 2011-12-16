* FINRA's 2011 fines rose 53 pct to $63 million vs 2010
By Joseph A. Giannone and Suzanne Barlyn
NEW YORK, Dec 16 The Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority has levied more than $63 million in fines
in 2011, a 53 percent increase over last year as the Wall
Street watchdog pursued more cases and landed a few big fines.
Year-end statistics released by FINRA on Friday showed an
increase in enforcement activity this year, which commenced
with the hiring of Bradley Bennett, a former Washington-based
defense lawyer, as its enforcement chief.
FINRA has long played down fines as a measure of its
effectiveness as a regulator, noting its job includes policing
more than 635,000 individual brokers.
This year's report comes as it tries to convince lawmakers
that it can supervise investment advisers, a group that reports
to the SEC, under new Dodd-Frank regulations.
"I hate numbers, from an enforcement standpoint, but having
said that, they're all up this year," FINRA Chief Executive
Richard Ketchum told reporters at a briefing Friday.
With half a month still remaining, FINRA said this year it
filed 1,411 disciplinary actions against brokers and firms, up
nearly 8 percent from 2010. The watchdog also ordered about $19
million in restitution be paid to harmed investors, more than
three times the $6 million ordered last year.