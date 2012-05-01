NEW YORK May 1 The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority on Tuesday sanctioned Citigroup Inc Morgan Stanley, UBS AG and Wells Fargo & Co a total of more than $9.1 million for selling leveraged and inverse exchange-traded funds.

The agency said that the firms sold these ETFs "without reasonable supervision" and without "a reasonable basis for recommending the securities," according to a statement. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)