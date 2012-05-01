BRIEF-Toshiba says to hold news conference at 0930 GMT
* Toshiba says to hold news conference at 0930 GMT Further company coverage: (Reporting By Taiga Uranaka)
NEW YORK May 1 The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority on Tuesday sanctioned Citigroup Inc Morgan Stanley, UBS AG and Wells Fargo & Co a total of more than $9.1 million for selling leveraged and inverse exchange-traded funds.
The agency said that the firms sold these ETFs "without reasonable supervision" and without "a reasonable basis for recommending the securities," according to a statement. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Toshiba says got approval for earnings filing extension Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)
