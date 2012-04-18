April 18 The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority will file enforcement cases against certain brokerages for selling exchange-traded products that were not appropriate for their customers, the Wall Street regulator's enforcement chief said Wednesday.

FINRA enforcement chief Bradley Bennett told Reuters that the cases will be related to unsuitable sales of leveraged and inverse exchange-traded products.

The regulator is concerned that investors who buy the securities do not understand risks the securities present or how they work. Brokers may also not understand the securities before selling them, Bennett said. (Reporting By Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)