UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
April 18 The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority will file enforcement cases against certain brokerages for selling exchange-traded products that were not appropriate for their customers, the Wall Street regulator's enforcement chief said Wednesday.
FINRA enforcement chief Bradley Bennett told Reuters that the cases will be related to unsuitable sales of leveraged and inverse exchange-traded products.
The regulator is concerned that investors who buy the securities do not understand risks the securities present or how they work. Brokers may also not understand the securities before selling them, Bennett said. (Reporting By Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
TOKYO, Feb 4 A steering committee for Takata Corp has selected U.S.-based auto parts supplier Key Safety Systems as the final bidder to extend financial support for the Japanese air bag maker, three sources with knowledge of the process have told Reuters.
CHICAGO, Feb 3 Futures market operator CME Group Inc plans to broaden its rules against wrongdoing at the request of federal regulators, the company said on Friday, a move that is expected to ramp up disciplinary action against traders.