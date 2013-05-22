NEW YORK May 22 The Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority said on Wednesday that U.S. exchange
operator Direct Edge has agreed to allow the regulatory watchdog
to look out for abusive trading activity on its two stock
exchanges.
FINRA will now have surveillance oversight of more than 90
percent of U.S. equity trading volume under an agreement that
will expand its services from about 80 percent of the market.
Direct Edge expects the oversight agreement to become
operative in the fourth quarter, FINRA said in a statement, when
all of the exchange operator's third-party regulatory services
will be consolidated with FINRA.
FINRA already performs examination and disciplinary services
on behalf of Direct Edge, which vies with BATS Global Markets as
the third-largest U.S. exchange operator.
The services FINRA performs for U.S. exchange operators,
including NYSE Euronext and Nasdaq OMX, has
come under scrutiny because of the exchanges' status as
self-regulatory organizations, or SROs.
Critics in the financial services industry have questioned
whether exchanges should retain SRO status while outsourcing the
bulk of their regulatory functions to FINRA.
Thomas McManus, chief compliance and regulatory officer at
Direct Edge, acknowledged last week that while FINRA does the
"heavy lifting," conducting exams and providing recommendations,
"we make the ultimate decision."
Even with FINRA overseeing surveillance the exchanges retain
responsibility and still conduct their own work, McManus said.
"It's not just a 'check-the-box' exercise," he said at a
Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
conference.
Commissioner Luis Aguilar of the Securities and Exchange
commission said two weeks ago that the SEC needs to rethink how
it supervises financial marketplaces.
He said that conflicts of interests between SROs and their
members, including shareholders among others, may lead these
organizations to be "less inclined to enforce rules vigorously."
SROs are not just exchanges. FINRA and other organizations,
including the National Securities Clearing Corp and the
Depository Trust Co, are SROs.
In October 2011, the SEC sanctioned units of Direct Edge
amid allegations its weak internal controls led to millions of
dollars in trading losses and a systems outage.
No fine was levied, but Direct Edge was required to correct
the problems and take remedial measures.