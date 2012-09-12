* Brokers made 354 requests this year to erase details from
their records
* Figure is already nearing 372 requests made in all of 2011
By Suzanne Barlyn
CORONADO, Calif., Sept 11 Securities brokers are
on pace to make the most requests to clean up their public
disclosure records ever lodged in one year, a lawyer for a
national organization of state securities regulators said
Tuesday.
Brokers have made 354 requests so far in 2012 to expunge
information such as details of customer arbitration complaints
from records that investors and securities firms use to research
brokers' professional histories, said A. Valerie Mirko,
assistant general counsel for the North American Securities
Administrators Association (NASAA).
The number is almost as high as the 372 expungement requests
brokers made during all of 2011 and is likely to increase in the
final quarter, said Mirko, speaking at an annual conference for
NASAA, an organization of state securities regulators.
Brokers' expungement requests so far this year have nearly
tripled from the 126 total requests made in 2008, according to
NASAA. The increase, say regulators, corresponds with a surge in
arbitration cases investors filed against brokerages stemming
from losses in the 2008-2009 financial crisis.
Those arbitration cases peaked at more than 7,000 filed
during 2009, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority (FINRA), an industry-funded watchdog. FINRA rules
require disclosure of arbitration complaints on brokers' records
if the brokers are involved in the transaction at issue, even if
they are not named personally in the case.
After those cases are decided or settled - which can take 18
months or more - some brokers consider requesting removing the
complaints from their records. That typically involves another
type of FINRA arbitration. Arbitrators, in those cases, must
apply FINRA's standards for recommending an expungement, such as
deciding that the disclosure was made in error or false.
But many brokers who are successful do not then obtain a
court order to finalize the expungement, a necessary final step
in the process, Melanie Senter Lubin, Maryland Securities
Commissioner, said at the NASAA conference. "I'm amazed how many
go through the process and don't get a court order," she said.
Still, the 354 expungement requests this year represent a
small fraction of customer arbitration cases resolved following
the financial crisis. Parties settled 9,100 arbitration claims
between 2010 and July 2012, while arbitrators decided 2,770
cases during the same period, according to FINRA statistics.
The surge in expungement requests is not necessarily bad for
investors "as long as the numbers are proportional to the
numbers of arbitrations," said Barbara Roper, director of
investor protection for the Consumer Federation of America, an
advocacy group. "That said, we don't like expungement," she said
in a telephone interview.
"The whole point of these disclosures is to put investors on
notice of information that might affect their decision about who
to entrust with their life savings," Roper said. "You should err
on the side of providing more information not less."