Oct 14 Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog
issued new guidance late Monday that gives arbitrators more
information about their responsibilities in a process that
allows securities brokers to request the removal of customer
complaints from their public records.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) issued
the guidance just days before a group of lawyers for investors
plan to issue a report finding fault with the regulator's system
for clearing complaints from brokers' records, a process known
as "expungement."
"Expungement is an extraordinary remedy that should be
granted only under appropriate circumstances," FINRA wrote in
the guidance, posted on its website. "Information should be
expunged only when it has no meaningful investor or regulatory
value," FINRA said.
FINRA makes brokers' professional histories publicly
available through its BrokerCheck database, a free service
through which investors can check out a broker's credentials.
Expunging customer complaints can undermine the integrity of
that system, lawyers say. Brokers, however, say some of the
complaints are frivolous or unfair because they involve, for
example, the failure of entire classes of securities that their
firms assured them were safe.
The guidance suggests, among other things, two new steps for
arbitrators when considering a broker's expungement request:
reviewing all disclosures in the broker's disclosure report and
asking whether the expungement request followed a settlement
between an investor and the broker's firm in which the investor
agreed not to oppose the request.
"This is the first step towards eliminating the practice of
purchased expungements," said Ryan Bakhtiari, a lawyer in
Beverly Hills, California, who represents investors in
securities arbitration cases.
A FINRA spokeswoman was not immediately able to comment.
The guidance followed a recent surge of recommendations by
FINRA arbitrators to clear details about complaints from
customers from brokers' records. An informal study conducted
earlier this year by New York-based securities lawyer Seth
Lipner revealed that brokers who asked arbitrators for
expungement after investors' cases settled succeeded 93 percent
of the time.
A report to be released on Wednesday by the Public Investors
Arbitration Bar Association, a group of lawyers who represent
investors in securities arbitration cases, will show "an
alarming increase" in that circumstances, the group announced
Monday.
Brokers typically resort to the expungement process after
investors file arbitration complaints against brokerages
involving transactions in which individual brokers are involved.
If the investor agrees as part of a financial settlement not to
oppose a future proceeding by the firm or broker to erase those
details, they can be more easily expunged from the broker's
record.
To have details of an arbitration complaint erased, a broker
must get a court order, after getting a decision from
arbitrators to recommend expungement.
