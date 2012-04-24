NEW YORK, April 24 The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority plans to increase certain fees it charges to brokerages due to a "significant loss" it suffered last year, the regulator's chief wrote in an email to brokerages.

A "broader economic downturn" continues to affect the securities industry's trading volumes revenues, which "has led to a decrease in FINRA's revenues and resulted in a significant loss for fiscal year 2011," Richard Ketchum, FINRA's chairman and chief executive, wrote in an email on Monday that was also posted on the regulator's website.

Wall Street will likely feel the effects of the planned hikes, which cover a wide range of activities that brokerages must conduct through the industry-funded regulator to trade and comply with its rules.

Ketchum did not specify the amount of FINRA's loss. The figure will not be available until FINRA finalizes its audited financial statements during the next several months, according to Nancy Condon, a FINRA spokeswoman.

Among FINRA's planned increases: a 25 percent hike in trading activity fees charged per share of certain equities. The increase "is designed to ensure proper funding of FINRA's regulatory program," despite a "continued decline" in the volume of that brokerages trade, according to the email.

FINRA also plans to raise fees for new membership applications, reviews of brokerage advertising, and reviews of documents that brokerages must prepare for underwriting certain stock offerings.

The changes would require approval by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

FINRA reduced its spending by $36 million in its 2012 budget, according to Ketchum's email. Overall savings from the belt-tightening efforts will reach nearly $60 million by the end of 2013, Ketchum wrote.

Investment News reported the fee hike earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting By Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Leslie Adler)