May 7 Two top legal advisers at Wall Street's self-watchdog, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, are departing, according to people familiar with the matter.

Marc Menchel, FINRA's general counsel for regulation and executive vice president, will be leaving FINRA after roughly a decade, sources confirmed on Monday. He was among the group's top-paid executives in 2010 and a frequent speaker about regulatory and compliance issues at industry conferences.

Menchel told Reuters that after working on regulatory issues at Washington, D.C.-based FINRA for 10 years, "it was time to do something else." He has not yet decided his next step, he said.

FINRA's general counsel, T. Grant Callery, also is retiring, the sources said. Callery was not immediately available for comment.

Menchel and Callery will be replaced by former top U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission official Robert Colby, who was hired by FINRA to be the group's new chief legal officer. Colby joins from the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP where he has worked since 2009, most recently as a partner.

Colby formerly served as a deputy director of the SEC's trading and markets division. Reached at his law firm, Colby declined to comment.

FINRA is an industry-funded group that monitors market activity and oversees the regulation of roughly 4,500 brokerage firms through arbitration proceedings and rulemaking. The group is supervised by the SEC.

Menchel was among 10 top FINRA executives who received bonuses and incentive compensation for 2010, the most recent year for which figures are available. He received $1.16 million for 2010, including a $400,700 salary and $400,000 bonus, according to FINRA's annual report.

Dow Jones first reported the departures and new hire late Friday. (Reporting By Ashley Lau and Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Editing by Walden Siew and Kenneth Barry)