UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(New throughout, updates with connectivity restored, adds background)
By Rodrigo Campos and John McCrank
NEW YORK Nov 7 Trading resumed on Thursday afternoon on nearly 10,000 over-the-counter equities after a 3-1/2-hour halt on all OTC Markets Group platforms triggered by a connectivity issue.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority halted trading in all OTC Equity Securities at 11:25 a.m. EST (1625 GMT) "to protect investors and ensure a fair and orderly marketplace," OTC Bulletin Board said on its web site. Trading resumed at 3 p.m. EST.
A connectivity issue was behind the halt, said an OTC Markets Group spokeswoman. It did not give details but scheduled a call for the media at 4:15 p.m. EST to discuss the issue,
Trading in Nasdaq- and New York Stock exchange-listed securities was not affected.
Issues halted included about 1,400 American Depositary Receipts and 1,400 foreign ordinaries. Roughly $8 of every $10 traded in OTC exchanges are in ADRs and ordinary shares of international exchange-listed companies, according to data from OTC Markets' website.
Many securities on the over-the-counter market are illiquid, trading infrequently, with prices usually less than $1.
A raft of technical glitches has affected U.S. equity markets in recent years. In August, there was a three-hour halt in all Nasdaq-listed stocks and an issue at CBOE that suspended options trading in major U.S. options contracts that same month. In 2012, there was a trading error that cost Knight Capital Group $461 million and led to the sale of the firm, now part of KCG Holdings. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos and John McCrank; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts