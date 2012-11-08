Nov 8 Wall Street's industry funded regulator
has expelled Hudson Valley Capital management and its chief
executive officer from the securities industry for defrauding
its clearing firm and customers to cover losses from his day
trading.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, in an
announcement Monday, said that Hudson Valley, a brokerage based
in Croton-on-Hudson, New York, and its chief executive officer,
Mark Gillis, used one of the firm's accounts to "improperly day
trade" millions of dollars in stock.
Gillis, one of two FINRA-liscensed people to work at Hudson
Valley, had other titles at the firm, including chief compliance
officer and chief financial officer.
A phone number listed for Hudson Valley was not working on
Thursday morning. Gillis could not immediately be reached for
comment.