June 11 A FINRA securities arbitration panel
ordered former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney broker Oliver
Schwarz to pay about $1.1 million to the firm in connection with
a promissory note he had executed.
Schwarz had filed a claim against Citigroup Global Markets
, Citigroup Global Markets Holdings and Morgan Stanley
Smith Barney in July 2010, alleging breach of contract and
negligence and seeking about $3 million in damages.
Schwarz also sought the cancellation of the note.
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney filed a counter-claim asking
Schwarz to repay about $1.5 million he owed on the note that he
had executed in May 2009.
However, the regulator asked the respondents to pay Schwarz
about $486,616 in costs, bringing down his repayment to Smith
Barney to $1.1 million.
Schwarz has also been asked to pay Smith Barney an interest
of 9.25 percent on the repayment amount from the end of July
until the final settlement.
He will also pay $85,265 in attorneys' fees and $6,175 in
costs.
According to FINRA BrokerCheck records Oliver Schwarz joined
Morgan Stanley in 2009 and has not been registered with another
broker-dealer since he left the firm in July 2010.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng and Sharanya Hrishikesh in
Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)