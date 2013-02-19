Tribune Media shares look attractive -Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Shares of Tribune Media Co look attractive amid the discount at which the U.S. broadcaster's stock trades relative to its net asset value, according to an article in Barron's.
Feb 19 Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog fined five affiliates of ING Groep NV a total of $1.2 million for not storing or reviewing millions of company emails, according to an announcement on Tuesday.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority found that the firms did not properly configure hundreds of employee email accounts to ensure that the messages sent to and from them were stored and reviewed at various times between 2004 and 2012, the regulator said.
Securities industry rules require brokerages to store and review emails for a certain period to ensure compliance with procedures and prevent potential wrongdoing.
ING, which agreed to the fine in a settlement with FINRA, neither admitted nor denied the allegations but consented to the entry of the regulator's findings. An ING spokesman was not immediately able to comment.
The five ING affiliates named in FINRA's action are Directed Services LLC, ING America Equities Inc, ING Financial Advisers LLC, ING Financial Partners Inc and ING Investment Advisors LLC.
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's top prosecutor will seek authorization from the Supreme Court as soon as this week to investigate senior ministers in President Michel Temer's Cabinet and senators from his PMDB party for corruption, a source familiar with the situation said on Sunday.
* Richard L. Wang named chief executive officer of Fosun Kite Biotechnology Co, Ltd, a joint venture to lead development of axicabtagene ciloleucel and other engineered T-cell therapies for treatment of cancers in China