Tribune Media shares look attractive -Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Shares of Tribune Media Co look attractive amid the discount at which the U.S. broadcaster's stock trades relative to its net asset value, according to an article in Barron's.
Feb 19 Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog fined five affiliates of ING Groep NV a total of $1.2 million for not storing or reviewing millions of company emails, according to an announcement on Tuesday.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) found the firms did not properly configure hundreds of employee email accounts to ensure the messages sent to and from them were stored and reviewed at various times between 2004 and 2012, the regulator said.
Securities industry rules require brokerages to store and review emails for a certain period to ensure compliance with procedures and to prevent potential wrongdoing. One type of software glitch affecting four of the ING firms led to nearly six million emails left unreviewed by supervisors.
ING, which agreed to the fine in a settlement with FINRA, neither admitted nor denied the allegations but consented to the entry of the regulator's findings.
The five ING affiliates self-reported the problems to FINRA beginning in late 2010, an ING spokesman said in a statement. The issue did not affect ING customers and was not related to any customer issue.
ING broker-dealers also undertook an extensive review of their policies, procedures and systems. As a result, those named in FINRA's action have engaged in "significant efforts" to improve their email retention and supervisory practices, the spokesman said.
The five ING affiliates named in FINRA's action are Directed Services LLC, ING America Equities Inc, ING Financial Advisers LLC, ING Financial Partners Inc and ING Investment Advisors LLC.
NEW YORK, March 5 Shares of Tribune Media Co look attractive amid the discount at which the U.S. broadcaster's stock trades relative to its net asset value, according to an article in Barron's.
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's top prosecutor will seek authorization from the Supreme Court as soon as this week to investigate senior ministers in President Michel Temer's Cabinet and senators from his PMDB party for corruption, a source familiar with the situation said on Sunday.
* Richard L. Wang named chief executive officer of Fosun Kite Biotechnology Co, Ltd, a joint venture to lead development of axicabtagene ciloleucel and other engineered T-cell therapies for treatment of cancers in China