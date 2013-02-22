Feb 22 Wall Street brokers who dig in their
heels when regulators ask for details about business dealings
conducted outside of their brokerages play a risky and often
career-ending game.
A battle waged by one former broker against the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) shows how quickly the
tactic can go wrong.
FINRA wants the broker, Gregory Evan Goldstein, to hand
over certain details about a consulting business he operates.
But Goldstein, in a recent proceeding before the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission, argued that details about the business,
a third party that FINRA does not regulate, should be
off-limits. Meanwhile, Goldstein was suspended from the industry
as of Feb. 15, and will eventually be barred and fined $50,000
if he continues to ignore FINRA's requests.
The case is an example of FINRA's authority to request a
broad range of information from brokers, including businesses
they may run on the side, in its effort to ensure they are
complying with industry rules and to prevent potential
wrongdoing. It also shows the steep challenges of trying to
fight that authority, especially when signing on for a
securities license means agreeing to comply with FINRA's rules.
While FINRA, which oversees Wall Street's brokerages, cannot
randomly seek information directly from businesses it does not
regulate, it can press Wall Street brokers and firms under its
control for details they may have about those businesses if they
are relevant to an investigation, according to industry rules.
Failing to respond to FINRA information requests is not a
widespread practice among brokers, say lawyers. But it happens,
as FINRA's database of disciplinary cases reveals. Cases
involving brokers who do not show up for interviews with
regulators or ignore other record requests typically end with
suspensions or bars.
Goldstein's arguments, so far, failed to persuade the SEC to
temporarily stop FINRA from imposing the sanctions while the SEC
considers his broader appeal of those penalties, according to a
Feb. 11 opinion. The interim ruling does not surprise many
lawyers. But they are perplexed by Goldstein's insistence on
waging a battle that typically ends badly for brokers - one they
say will likely raise more suspicions among regulators.
While FINRA has long had broad authority to request
information from its brokers, a recent rule change approved by
the SEC makes those powers clearer than ever before, lawyers
say. The new amendment, effective next week, spells out that
FINRA can inspect documents in the "possession, custody or
control" of its members when relevant to an investigation. That
will make battles such as Goldstein's even more difficult to
wage, they say.
"I'd never tell FINRA, 'You can't have it,'" said Matthew
Farley, a lawyer for Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, who is not
involved in Goldstein's case. That is especially true when the
activities are related to money or investments, where customers
could be at risk, said Farley, who represents brokerages.
Goldstein, who is not accused of wrongdoing, told Reuters he
refuses to provide FINRA information about the consultancy,
which he testified does due diligence to see if companies are
viable, because "they have no right to it."
FISHING EXPEDITION
Goldstein's troubles began in 2010 when FINRA began
investigating Marquis Financial Services Inc, a two-person
brokerage in Tarzana, California, where he was president. FINRA
was concerned about suspicious trading in penny stocks.
That investigation revealed that Goldstein also operated an
outside consulting business, Wall Street at Home.com Inc, since
at least 2005 but did not report those activities to FINRA as
industry rules require. Goldstein later testified that he
conducted "due diligence" for the business to determine whether
companies were "viable," according to the SEC opinion. The
nature of the business beyond that is not entirely clear.
FINRA notified Goldstein last year that it would suspend him
for refusing to provide a range of details about the business,
including customer names and his compensation. Goldstein asked
the SEC to halt the suspension and other sanctions and accused
FINRA of going on a "fishing expedition," according to the SEC
opinion.
FINRA, however, sees the case differently: it is looking for
information about "potentially serious" securities violations,
including whether Goldstein sold securities outside of the firm
where he was registered, according to the SEC opinion. Moreover,
his two companies are "closely tied." Wall Street at Home owns a
holding company that owns Marquis, according to the opinion.
Goldstein's lawyer said the SEC, at least for now, has
"glossed over" a larger concern: the confidentiality of FINRA's
investigative process.
Parties involved in private lawsuits, for example, could
potentially subpoena investigatory records from FINRA, leading
to sensitive client information, such as assets, being made
public, said Martin Unger, the Garden City, New York-based
lawyer who represents Goldstein. FINRA, a private organization,
lacks the authority that a government agency has to shield its
investigations from those requests, Unger told Reuters.
The SEC, however, rejected the claim as "speculative" and no
excuse to violate FINRA's rule. In fact, allowing such "abstract
worries about privacy" to interfere with FINRA's ability to
enforce the rule would "eviscerate" the regulator.
Goldstein resigned from his brokerage last week, but says
the once two-person shop is still in business. His future in the
securities industry is far from secure.
Already, the SEC concluded that a key argument in his
pending appeal of FINRA's sanctions is "unlikely to succeed."
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Editing by Jennifer
Merritt and Matthew Lewis)