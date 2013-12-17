By Suzanne Barlyn
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 17 Wall Street's industry-funded
watchdog is stepping up efforts to monitor securities
brokerages' anti-money laundering compliance programs,
acknowledging that firms continue to have problems more than a
decade after a federal law boosted their requirements in this
area.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority will expand a
new specialized anti-money laundering examinations team to eight
people from five, agency officials said on Tuesday.
FINRA continues to find problems with brokerages' programs
for complying with anti-money laundering rules more than 12
years after the Patriot Act added more surveillance and
reporting requirements for them to follow, said Michael Rufino,
head of FINRA's member regulation unit, during a luncheon for
compliance professionals in New York.
On Monday, FINRA announced a $1 million civil fine against
Omaha-based COR Clearing LLC for failing to have an adequate
program in place for monitoring potential money laundering by
clients of the brokerage firms for which it clears securities.
The anti-money laundering group, along with a team devoted
to compliance issues involving municipal bond sales practices,
marks the watchdog's move into specialized examinations, said
Susan Axelrod, head of FINRA's regulatory operations, during the
event. The anti-money laundering team is based in Boca Raton,
Florida.
FINRA examiners are typically general practitioners, Axelrod
said. The regulator added the specialized teams because
anti-money laundering and municipal bonds "require more
specialized knowledge," Axelrod later told Reuters in an
interview.
The anti-money laundering team examines firms for issues
such as whether they monitor the flow of money into and out of
domestic accounts linked to foreign accounts, and if they
investigate suspicious activity, Axelrod said. It reviews firms
that pose the highest risks, such as those that trade heavily in
very small company stocks, often a target for market
manipulation, a securities fraud that often precedes money
laundering. Those exams often result in enforcement cases by
FINRA, Axelrod said.
"Having a specific money laundering group will bring more
oversight into the examination," said Aaron Kahler, director of
anti-money laundering compliance services for a U.S.-based unit
of Capgemini, a Paris-based global consulting firm. That will
motivate chief compliance officers and chief risk officers to
look more carefully at their anti-money laundering programs -
something they should be doing anyway, Kahler said.
A separate team of seven examiners now focuses specifically
on municipal bond issues. Some of those examiners have
"significant industry experience" in issues such as underwriting
and sales. The team will help ferret out policies firms have in
place for fair pricing, conflicts, and disclosures, Axelrod
said.
The specialized examination teams are another change in
FINRA's efforts during recent years to improve its program for
examining brokerage firms. FINRA's shift has included analyzing
data from brokerages before sending examiners to firms' offices,
a practice that helps spotlight brokerages that may pose bigger
risks to investors than others and more efficiently use FINRA's
examination resources, FINRA officials have said.