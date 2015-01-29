Jan 29 A federal jury in Florida has found that
the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority did not illegally
fire a securities arbitration official in retaliation for her
complaints about alleged discrimination and misconduct in the
workplace.
Jurors on Wednesday concluded that Jill Wile, a former
deputy regional director of the regulator's arbitration unit in
Boca Raton, Florida, was within her rights to complain but did
not lose her job as a result of her complaints.
The West Palm Beach jury ruled after a six-day trial and a
day after beginning deliberations, court papers show.
James Hubbard, a lawyer for Wile, did not immediately
respond on Thursday to requests for comment.
Wile, 53, had worked for Finra, an independent, Wall
Street-funded regulator for more than 4,000 securities firms, or
a predecessor for nearly 25 years prior to being fired in March
2013.
She claimed that her dismissal was the result of bias over
her age, gender, and diagnosed anxiety disorder that led to
panic attacks, as well as her objections to alleged bad behavior
at the Boca Raton office.
She alleged that her boss faulted her performance at a staff
meeting he had disrupted with off-color remarks about French
actor Gerard Depardieu, and said that a panel of supposedly
independent arbitrators toasted each other with Champagne after
ordering Bank of America Corp to pay a $10.2 million
award.
Finra said that it eliminated Wile's job amid a decline in
arbitration volume and could not justify paying her nearly
$200,000 annual salary and bonus. It also said other workers had
complained about Wile's performance as a manager and that she
sometimes dressed "inappropriately" for the office.
Wile had been seeking back pay, as well as punitive and
other damages.
Gary Lipkin, associate general counsel at Finra, said the
regulator is pleased with the verdict. The jury "recognized that
the elimination of Ms. Wile's position was a legitimate business
decision driven by declining case filings," he said.
The case is Wile v. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida, No.
14-80218.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)