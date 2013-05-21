BRIEF-Valhi Q4 EPS $0.03
* Valhi Inc says chemicals segment's net sales of $333.7 million in q4 of 2016 were $46.7 million, or 16%, higher than in q4 of 2015
May 21 LPL Financial LLC must pay a total of $9 million for significant email system failures and making misstatements to Wall Street's watchdog, the regulator said on Tuesday.
LPL, an affiliate of LPL Financial Holdings Inc, agreed to a fine of $7.5 million and will establish a $1.5 million fund to compensate brokerage customers potentially affected by email violations, according to a settlement with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. The firm neither admitted nor denied FINRA's charges, according to the settlement.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
TORONTO, March 10 A class-action lawsuit seeking the return of deposits has been launched against the developer of a downtown Toronto hotel bearing the name of U.S. President Donald Trump, the lawyer who won an earlier test case for disgruntled investors said on Friday.