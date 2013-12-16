Dec 16 An Omaha-based securities clearing firm
must pay a $1 million civil fine for not complying with
securities industry requirements to prevent money laundering and
other "extensive" failures, Wall Street's industry-funded
watchdog said on Monday.
COR Clearing LLC, formerly Legent Clearing LLC, did not have
an adequate program in place for monitoring potential money
laundering by clients of the brokerage firms for which it clears
securities and provides other functions, according to the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).
The FINRA settlement lets COR move forward with its plans
for growth and improvement, said the firm's president, Carlos
Salas, in a statement. FINRA's findings are, in many cases,
"years old," Salas said. The company has made "transformative
investments in our operations, compliance and (anti-money
laundering) personnel, systems and controls," Salas said.
COR, as part of the settlement, must also retain an
independent consultant to conduct a comprehensive review of its
policies, systems and employee training, according to FINRA.
Clearing firms act as middlemen between securities
brokerages and exchanges. They typically handle back-office
tasks for brokerages, including order processing, settling
trades, and record keeping. FINRA rules require clearing firms
and brokerages to have policies and procedures in place to
comply with a federal law aimed at detecting and curbing money
laundering.
The anti-money laundering program at COR was lacking,
especially given the clearing firm's business model, FINRA said.
Many of the 86 securities brokerages that cleared through COR
buy and sell thinly-traded, low-priced securities, FINRA said.
Low-priced securities are often subject to efforts to
falsely inflate trading volume and share prices, a securities
fraud violation that is a precursor to money-laundering, say
anti-money laundering compliance professionals.
What's more, many of the brokerages had been already
disciplined by FINRA for their own violations of anti-money
laundering rules, FINRA said.
FINRA identified the multiple violations between 2009 to
2013, it said. COR's anti-money laundering surveillance program
suffered a "near-complete collapse" for several months in 2012,
during which is failed to conduct any reviews to identify and
investigate suspicious activity, FINRA said.
The hefty $1 million fine underscores the responsibility
that clearing firms have to monitor cash flow of their brokerage
firm clients, said Amy Lynch, president of Frontline Compliance
in Leesburg, Virginia. "I think FINRA is trying to send a
message," Lynch said.
Other violations during the four-year period included
ongoing financial reporting errors, failing to have procedures
in place for supervising outsourced work, and compliance with a
short-selling regulation.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Nick Zieminski)