*FINRA sanctions 8 brokerages for private placements sales
*Orders $3.2 million restitution
*Says firms didn't properly investigate securities
Nov 29 The Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority on Tuesday sanctioned eight brokerages and ten
individuals, and ordered a total of $3.2 million in restitution
for selling private placements that ultimately failed.
The Wall Street self-regulatory watchdog found that the
brokerages did not have "adequate supervisory systems in place
to identify and understand" the risks of the private placement
offerings, according to a statement.
Brokerages named include NEXT Financial Group Inc in
Houston, Texas; Investors Capital Corp ICH.A of Lynnfield,
Massachusetts; and Securities America in La Vista, Nevada.
A Securities America spokeswoman said in a statement that
the firm is "pleased to put the matter behind us".
Representatives from NEXT Financial Group and Investors
Capital Corp did not immediately return calls for comment.
FINRA sanctioned the firms and numerous officers they
employed for sales of private placements offered by Provident
Royalties LLC, Medical Capital Holdings and DBSI Inc. The
securities ultimately failed, causing significant investor
losses. None of the companies or individuals involved admitted
or denied the charges.
Private placements, often called "Reg D offerings", are
usually exempt from Securities and Exchange Commission
registration because they are not intended for sale to the
general public. Investors must typically meet certain net-worth
and income requirements to be eligible to purchase private
placements.
Securities America was a unit of Ameriprise Financial Inc
(AMP.N) until Nov. 7, when it was acquired by Ladenburg
Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (LTS.A)
