*FINRA fines eight brokerages for private placements sales
*Orders $3.2 million restitution
*Says firms did not properly investigate securities
Nov 29 The Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority on Tuesday fined eight brokerages and 10
individuals, and ordered $3.2 million in restitution for
selling private placements that ultimately failed.
The Wall Street self-regulatory watchdog found that the
brokerages did not have "adequate supervisory systems in place
to identify and understand" the risks of the private placement
offerings, according to a statement.
Brokerages named include NEXT Financial Group Inc in
Houston, Texas; Investors Capital Corp ICH.A of Lynnfield,
Massachusetts; and Securities America in La Vista, Nevada.
A Securities America spokeswoman said in a statement that
the firm is "pleased to put the matter behind us".
Representatives from NEXT Financial Group and Investors
Capital Corp did not immediately return calls for comment.
FINRA sanctioned the firms and numerous officers they
employed for sales of the securities offered by Provident
Royalties LLC, Medical Capital Holdings and DBSI Inc. The
securities ultimately failed, causing significant investor
losses. None of the companies or individuals involved admitted
or denied the charges.
Private placements, often called "Reg D offerings", are
usually exempt from Securities and Exchange Commission
registration because they are not intended for sale to the
general public. Investors must typically meet certain net-worth
and income requirements to be eligible to purchase private
placements.
Hundreds of customers lost money on private placements
issued by Medical Capital Holdings Inc and Provident Royalties
LLC, companies accused by the Securities and Exchange
Commission in July 2009 of defrauding investors.
In April, Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP.N) and its former
brokerage unit, Securities America Inc, agreed to pay about
$150 million to clients who lost about $400 million on the
securities that turned out to be frauds.
Securities America was acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann
Financial Services Inc. (LTS.A) on Nov. 7.
DBSI Inc, the failed U.S. real estate investor that issued
the other private placements FINRA cited in the cased filed for
bankruptcy in 2008.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York, editing by
Chelsea Emery)