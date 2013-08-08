Aug 8 A longtime Bronx-based tax preparer and
broker who was criminally indicted for allegedly running a
multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme must pay a group of investors
a total of $2.8 million for money they lost in the scam, a
securities arbitration panel ruled.
Robert H. "Bob" Van Zandt, who was indicted by a Bronx
County grand jury in New York last year, was liable for
misrepresenting investments to his clients and selling them
securities that were not appropriate for them, according to a
ruling by a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)
arbitrator on Wednesday.
Van Zandt, who did not file a response in the FINRA
arbitration, did not return a phone call requesting comment. The
abitrator's ruling included $1.9 million in punitive damages,
which are aimed at punishing parties.
He is also the subject of a civil fraud suit by New York
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed last year. The case,
which is pending, alleges Van Zandt targeted clients of his
tax-preparation business, the Van Zandt Agency, and abused his
knowledge of clients' finances to lure them into high-risk
stocks, as well as securities for sham development ventures that
he owned or controlled.
Van Zandt, who was a licensed broker for nearly 40 years,
allegedly preyed on clients who were not financially savvy,
Schneiderman's suit alleges.
Van Zandt has been free in the criminal prosecution on
$500,000 bond, according to the attorney general's office. A
trial is set for fall. The civil fraud suit is still pending.
The tax preparation service was a side business Van Zandt
ran while working as a licensed securities broker, according to
Adam Gana, a New York-based securities lawyer who represented
the ten investors in the FINRA arbitration case.
The investors, who lost their retirement savings in the
Ponzi scheme, are "every day working people," ranging from bus
drivers to legal assistants, Gana said. "They were decimated,"
Gana said. The losses "will put their retirement off by at least
ten years, if not indefinitely," Gana said. He plans to ask a
court to enforce the FINRA ruling against Van Zandt. While FINRA
arbitrators can make monetary decisions and certain findings,
they do not have certain broader powers that judges do, such as
the ability to enter and enforce judgments.
The investors initially filed the case against Van Zandt and
a string of brokerages where he worked between 2004 and 2010,
including MetLife Securities Inc, a unit of MetLifeInc,
and SagePoint Financial Inc, owned by American International
Group Inc, according to the ruling. The investors
alleged that the brokerages failed to properly supervise Van
Zandt.
Four of the brokerages settled their cases in April,
according to the ruling. A MetLife spokesman declined to
comment. A SagePoint spokesman was not immediately available.
FINRA barred Van Zandt from the securities industry in 2011,
according to a regulatory filing.