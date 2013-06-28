June 28 The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority reported a $10.5 million profit for its 2012 fiscal year, driven by increases in fees it receives from Wall Street as well as cost-cutting measures and a more favorable environment for FINRA's own $1.6 billion portfolio, according to an annual report released Friday.

The profit marks a turnaround for FINRA, Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog, which posted an $84 million loss in its 2011 fiscal year.

"Financially, 2012 was a solid year," wrote Richard Ketchum, FINRA's chairman and chief executive in a letter in the report. FINRA implemented about $25 million in cost-savings measures last year across its facilities and back office functions, Ketchum wrote. FINRA expects to cut another $12 million to $15 million from its budget this year, he wrote.

FINRA's revenues were relatively flat from 2011 to 2012. Higher fees from Wall Street firms were offset by reduced income from fines and arbitration fees.

Some revenues came from FINRA's own portfolio - it earned $124.6 million on investments in 2012, compared with $30.8 million in 2011.

FINRA did hold the line on senior salaries in 2012, with Ketchum's own compensation and that of other top executives remaining flat.

Ketchum was paid $2.25 million in salary and incentive bonuses, the same as in 2011. FINRA has not yet disclosed how much its executives took home in deferred compensation and benefits.

Similarly, Chief Financial Officer Todd Diganci earned $1.18 million in salary and bonus, the same as in 2011. Linda Fienberg, head of FINRA's dispute resolution division that includes its arbitration forums, received a pay cut. Her bonus and salary fell to $819,700 in 2012 from $859,700 in 2011.

Robert Colby, who joined FINRA in late 2011 as its chief legal officer, was paid $800,000 last year in salary and bonus. Enforcement head Bradley Bennett took home $885,000 in salary and incentive bonus, up from $868,847 in 2011. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Diane Craft)