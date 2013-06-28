June 28 The Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority reported a $10.5 million profit for its 2012 fiscal
year, driven by increases in fees it receives from Wall Street
as well as cost-cutting measures and a more favorable
environment for FINRA's own $1.6 billion portfolio, according to
an annual report released Friday.
The profit marks a turnaround for FINRA, Wall Street's
industry-funded watchdog, which posted an $84 million loss in
its 2011 fiscal year.
"Financially, 2012 was a solid year," wrote Richard Ketchum,
FINRA's chairman and chief executive in a letter in the report.
FINRA implemented about $25 million in cost-savings measures
last year across its facilities and back office functions,
Ketchum wrote. FINRA expects to cut another $12 million to $15
million from its budget this year, he wrote.
FINRA's revenues were relatively flat from 2011 to 2012.
Higher fees from Wall Street firms were offset by reduced income
from fines and arbitration fees.
Some revenues came from FINRA's own portfolio - it earned
$124.6 million on investments in 2012, compared with $30.8
million in 2011.
FINRA did hold the line on senior salaries in 2012, with
Ketchum's own compensation and that of other top executives
remaining flat.
Ketchum was paid $2.25 million in salary and incentive
bonuses, the same as in 2011. FINRA has not yet disclosed how
much its executives took home in deferred compensation and
benefits.
Similarly, Chief Financial Officer Todd Diganci earned $1.18
million in salary and bonus, the same as in 2011. Linda
Fienberg, head of FINRA's dispute resolution division that
includes its arbitration forums, received a pay cut. Her bonus
and salary fell to $819,700 in 2012 from $859,700 in 2011.
Robert Colby, who joined FINRA in late 2011 as its chief
legal officer, was paid $800,000 last year in salary and bonus.
Enforcement head Bradley Bennett took home $885,000 in salary
and incentive bonus, up from $868,847 in 2011.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Diane Craft)