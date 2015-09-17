Sept 17 The Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority (FINRA), Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog, said
on Thursday its board of governors approved a proposal to
protect seniors and other vulnerable adults from financial
exploitation.
Firms will be allowed to put on hold disbursement of funds
or securities and alert a customer's trusted contact when they
suspect manipulation, according to the proposal.
The proposal would amend FINRA's customer account
information rule so that the name and contact information for a
trusted contact person is obtained upon opening an account.
The proposal would also apply to investors 18 and older if
they have mental or physical impairments that render them unable
to protect their own interests and there is a reasonable belief
of financial exploitation, FINRA said.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)