Oct 2 FINRA plans to flood Puerto Rico with more
than 800 arbitrators who have agreed to hear cases from
investors who lost money in closed-end Puerto Rico bond funds,
according to Wall Street's industry-funded regulator.
The figure is more than a ten-fold increase from the roughly
70 arbitrators whom the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
(FINRA) said had initially agreed to hear the rush of cases.
FINRA, which runs the securities arbitration forum where
investors must resolve their legal disputes with brokerages,
disclosed the figures in a letter to the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Sept. 30.
FINRA ramped up its efforts earlier this year to find
arbitrators to hear the Puerto Rico bond fund cases, which are
taking place in the U.S. territory. FINRA has
typically flown arbitrators to Puerto Rico from south Florida,
since few arbitrators live in Puerto Rico.
Investors have filed about 500 cases for losses they say
they sustained because of the bond funds, a FINRA spokeswoman
said. But there could be more than 1,000, some lawyers for
investors say. A FINRA spokeswoman declined to provide an
estimate of the number cases the regulator anticipates.
The flood of cases follows a sharp decline in the value of
Puerto Rico municipal bonds last year that resulted in big
losses for investors in closed-end funds with heavy exposure to
those bonds. Lawyers for investors have accused UBS Financial
Services, Bank of America's Merrill Lynch and
other brokerages of inappropriately putting clients' money into
such funds.
In March, FINRA imposed a month-long hold on the cases while
it looked for more arbitrators. It has been locating arbitrators
in other states, including Georgia, Florida, Alabama,
Mississippi and Louisiana, and Texas, who are willing to fly to
San Juan at FINRA's expense.
Some lawyers are already concerned that even 800 arbitrators
may not be enough. "I appreciate the fact that FINRA has
expanded the pool," said Jeffrey Sonn, a lawyer in Fort
Lauderdale, Florida whose firm has filed 147 bond fund cases,
mostly against UBS Financial Services in Puerto Rico. Still,
there "aren't enough arbitrators who are probably available to
keep going to Puerto Rico," Sonn said.
"We are confident that we will have enough arbitrators to
handle all the cases that go to hearing," said Linda Fienberg,
who heads FINRA's arbitration unit.
The SEC, on Sept. 29, approved a pay-hike for arbitrators,
which FINRA has said will help it to recruit more arbitrators to
its system.
