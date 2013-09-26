By Suzanne Barlyn
| NEW YORK, Sept 26
NEW YORK, Sept 26 Some securities brokerages are
struggling with an industry rule requiring, among other things,
policies to make sure that recommendations to hold securities
are appropriate for their investors, according to findings this
week by Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) rule,
which took effect in July 2012, required that investments
recommended by brokerage firms be suitable for investors at all
times, and not just when investors buy them. In the past,
brokers mainly had to worry only that their "buy" and "sell"
recommendations were suitable at the time of sale.
Last year's rule was a significant change because it meant
that brokerages now have to also make sure, on an ongoing basis,
that their clients should still be "holding" a specific
security.
Now, FINRA is finding that some brokerages are not doing a
good job of meeting the new requirement. The regulator's
findings were released late on Wednesday.
The most common problem: failing to put adequate procedures
in place to ensure that "hold" recommendations remain suitable
long past the moment when a firm's broker and customer speak.
The firms did not adequately document the recommendation or have
procedures for supervising such recommendations, FINRA said.
The self-regulator reviewed practices at 200 firms to gauge
Wall Street's efforts to comply with the 15-month-old rule,
which was itself an attempt to enhance and clarify the so-called
suitability standard that brokers face. The rule now requires
that brokers' recommendations be suitable for investors at all
times, based on factors such as their age and risk tolerance.
To be sure, FINRA found problems in only a "small
percentage" of the firms it had examined. A FINRA spokeswoman
declined to comment on the number that had problems. Most firms,
however, had updated their policies and trained staff to comply
with the new suitability rule, FINRA said.
Nonetheless, failing to have adequate policies to comply
with the "hold" strategy requirement is still a significant gap
for the firms involved and their customers, say compliance
professionals. Changing market conditions can unexpectedly
transform some "hold" recommendations from suitable and safe, to
risky. Losses to investors that stem from not following industry
rules can leave firms vulnerable to arbitration cases and
regulatory actions, they say.
Developing policies to ensure that "hold" recommendations
are suitable has been a big adjustment for the securities
industry because brokerage firms previously did not have a way
to document that advice, said Francois Cooke, a managing
director with ACA Compliance Group, a Washington-area firm that
provides compliance consulting services to broker-dealers.
A "hold" recommendation is unlike advising a client to buy
or sell securities, which brokers document on order tickets,
Cooke said. It is something brokerages must now monitor on an
ongoing basis, to insure that a security previously purchased
still is suitable for their clients.
Many firms have met the challenge by developing various ways
to document the recommendation, including paperwork similar to
order tickets, FINRA said. Some small brokerages are using
technology from the firms that clear their transactions to type
in notes about their recommendations, FINRA said.
Firms that did not have adequate procedures for complying
with the new rule received letters of caution, FINRA said.
