BRIEF-Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV
* Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV
Nov 6 The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has fined a unit of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp , the biggest U.S. discount broker, $1.15 million for failing to report options positions and related supervisory deficiencies.
TD Ameritrade Clearing Inc failed to properly aggregate certain reportable positions between May 2007 and January 2010, which impacted nearly 4,100 accounts and resulted in the firm failing to report about 1.4 million positions, FINRA said.
Canada's Toronto-Dominion Bank is TD Ameritrade's biggest shareholder with a 42 percent stake.
FINRA, Wall Street's industry-funded regulator, also fined SG Americas Securities $675,000 for failing to report over-the-counter options positions in about 500,000 instances from December 2007 to January 2013.
Both companies neither admitted nor denied the charges, but consented to the entry of FINRA's findings in concluding the settlements, the regulator said.
* Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV
LONDON, March 3 The London Stock Exchange Group said on Friday it was continuing to work hard to win approval for its planned merger with Deutsche Boerse, a 29 billion euro ($31 billion) deal now widely seen as doomed.
LONDON, March 3 WPP, the world's largest advertising group, said it had seen a relatively slow start to 2017 and would plan conservatively for the year ahead after hitting its 2016 target for net sales growth.