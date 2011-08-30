NEW YORK Aug 30 The former director of FINRA's New York regional office filed a lawsuit on Tuesday accusing his ex-employer of age discrimination, saying he was forced out of his job to make way for a younger, more "active" replacement.

Hans-Linhard Reich, 66, was hired in March 2004 as senior vice president overseeing 213 employees in FINRA's New York branch, which includes all five boroughs of New York City and two counties on Long Island.

According to the lawsuit, filed in Brooklyn federal court, Reich was told by FINRA Executive Vice President Susan Axelrod in December 2010 that she wanted the New York region to be led by someone more "active, engaged and involved," and that Reich's employment would be terminated the following March 31.

"Ms. Axelrod's use of the word 'active' implies that, based on plaintiff's age, he is somehow 'inactive,'" according to the complaint.

Reich was replaced by Michael Rufino, FINRA senior vice president and deputy of member regulation, who is currently serving as the New York branch's acting director. Rufino is in his mid-40s, according to the lawsuit.

FINRA is an independent self-regulatory organization that oversees U.S. securities brokers, firms and exchange markets.

Reich said he received uniformly positive feedback during his employment and that his firing was motivated primarily by the organization's intent to replace him with someone younger.

Reich is seeking damages and back pay from his former employer under federal and state anti-discrimination statutes, and has also accused FINRA of withholding his 2010 bonus, despite the fact that he stayed with the securities regulatory organization until March 2011.

An attorney for Reich had no comment on the lawsuit. A spokeswoman for FINRA, Nancy Condon, had no comment on the lawsuit.

The case is Reich v. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, no. 11-06083. (Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)