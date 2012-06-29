June 29 The Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority reported an $84 million loss for its 2011 fiscal year,
with weak industry revenue, trading volume and low investment
returns among the factors contributing.
The Wall Street industry funded regulator disclosed the
figures in its annual report, released on Friday. FINRA is
planning $35 million in spending cuts as a result.
The regulator has received approval from the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission to raise a number of its fees, including
trading fees for some equities, as soon as July 2 in some
instances.
FINRA Chief Executive Richard Ketchum earned a total of
$2.68 million in compensation during fiscal year 2011, an
increase from $2.60 million in 2010, according to the report.
(Reporting By Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)