WASHINGTON Oct 27 U.S. securities regulators
on Thursday penalized the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority after accusing the U.S. brokerage industry regulator
of altering internal documents.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said that in
2008 the director of FINRA's Kansas City district office caused
the alteration of three records of staff meeting minutes just
hours before producing them to SEC inspection staff.
The alterations made the documents inaccurate and
incomplete, the SEC said.
The SEC ordered FINRA to hire an independent consultant and
to otherwise improve its compliance operations.