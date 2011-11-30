BRIEF-CEZ says teams up with GE to build TPP Pljevlja II plant in Montenegro
* Says its Skoda Praha unit agreed partnership with GE to build coal-fired TPP Pljevlja II power plant in Montenegro and help investor EPCG secure financing.
*SEC and FINRA outline measures to help avoid risks
*Alert focuses on branch office supervision
*Firms may want to ramp up self-inspections
By Ashley Lau and Suzanne Barlyn
Nov 30 U.S. securities industry regulators on Wednesday issued a "Risk Alert" to help broker-dealers better supervise their branch offices.
The Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or FINRA, outlined the measures to help brokerage firm managers effectively protect against risks identified by national examination staff.
SEC officials have been discussing the agency's new Risk Alert program at recent securities industry conferences. The alert on Wednesday is the second in a continuing series of alerts that the SEC's national examination staff expect to issue.
Effective practices outlined by the SEC and FINRA include determining whether firms should conduct their own inspections of certain branch offices more frequently than the three-year cycle FINRA requires. Other suggestions include using surveillance reports to help identify risks and creating checklists to identify trends.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau and Suzanne Barlyn)
BERLIN, Feb 6 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she was opposed to unilateral steps to impose tariffs on imports, adding that should the new U.S. administration back such protectionist measures Germany would have to decide how to respond.
STOCKHOLM, Feb 6 Sweden's competition watchdog has come out against a proposed tax on financial services companies, saying it would hit their ability to compete internationally and skew the domestic market.