*SEC and FINRA outline measures to help avoid risks

*Alert focuses on branch office supervision

*Firms may want to ramp up self-inspections

By Ashley Lau and Suzanne Barlyn

Nov 30 U.S. securities industry regulators on Wednesday issued a "Risk Alert" to help broker-dealers better supervise their branch offices.

The Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or FINRA, outlined the measures to help brokerage firm managers effectively protect against risks identified by national examination staff.

SEC officials have been discussing the agency's new Risk Alert program at recent securities industry conferences. The alert on Wednesday is the second in a continuing series of alerts that the SEC's national examination staff expect to issue.

Effective practices outlined by the SEC and FINRA include determining whether firms should conduct their own inspections of certain branch offices more frequently than the three-year cycle FINRA requires. Other suggestions include using surveillance reports to help identify risks and creating checklists to identify trends.

