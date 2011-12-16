*FINRA chief criticizes study about adviser oversight *Methodology overlooks certain facts *FINRA previously decided against conducting similar study

By Suzanne Barlyn

NEW YORK Dec 16 The head of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority on Friday slammed a recent study, commissioned by four trade groups, which analyzed the costs of three ways of improving oversight of investment advisers registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The methodology behind the study conducted by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) is seriously flawed, said Richard G. Ketchum, FINRA's chairman and chief executive, at a news briefing. [For more on the BCG study, click here: nN1E7BE0M3]

BCG's study concluded that creating a self-regulatory organization (SRO) to examine U.S. registered investment advisers (RIAs) would cost at least twice that of enhancing the SEC's own examination program.

Among the problems Ketchum cited were that the study measures enforcement costs for SROs and FINRA, but ignores enforcement costs for the SEC. It also overlooks that the SEC would have to hire additional management to significantly expand its own examination program, said Ketchum.

Gary Shub, a BCG partner, disagreed.

The study estimates SEC enforcement costs, but does not include them in the costs of an SEC examination program that would be funded through fees paid by the industry, Shub said in an email. BCG also estimated $40 million for a general category of "incremental enforcement costs" to the SEC for expanding its program.

"This was a privately commissioned study based on publicly available data," said Marilyn Mohrman-Gillis, head of public policy and communications for the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc., one of the groups that paid for the study.

"FINRA has expressed its desire to serve as SRO, but has not provided cost data to support its assertion," she told Reuters.

FINRA had previously considered commissioning a similar type of study, but concluded that "it would be a bad idea," Ketchum said.

"We thought it would be received with the recognition that it was the best study that money could buy," he said.

"I don't even think that this was the best study money can buy" because of its methodology," he said.

The BCG study analyzed the costs of three options for developing a more effective examination program for RIAs, which were first put forward in an SEC report to Congress in January.

It found that an "enhanced" examination program through the SEC, potentially funded by "user fees" paid by adviser, would cost up to $270 million a year, compared with annual funding for a new self-regulatory organization for RIAs of between $515 million and $565 million.

The third option, in which FINRA would examine adviser, would cost between $460 million and $510 million per year. The report did not recommend one option over another.

A FINRA spokesman criticized BCG on Thursday for not consulting FINRA or the SEC to discuss project oversight costs for RIAs. FINRA has been lobbying to become an SRO for RIAs. Most RIAs are opposed to oversight by a self-regulatory group, especially FINRA.

The four groups who paid for the study included the Investment Adviser Association and The National Association of Personal Financial Advisors. TD Ameritrade's (AMTD.O) institutional unit was also a sponsor. (Additional reporting by John McCrank. Editing by Bernadette Baum)