By Suzanne Barlyn
NEW YORK Dec 16 The head of the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority on Friday slammed a recent study,
commissioned by four trade groups, which analyzed the costs of
three ways of improving oversight of investment advisers
registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The methodology behind the study conducted by the Boston
Consulting Group (BCG) is seriously flawed, said Richard G.
Ketchum, FINRA's chairman and chief executive, at a news
BCG's study concluded that creating a self-regulatory
organization (SRO) to examine U.S. registered investment
advisers (RIAs) would cost at least twice that of enhancing the
SEC's own examination program.
Among the problems Ketchum cited were that the study
measures enforcement costs for SROs and FINRA, but ignores
enforcement costs for the SEC. It also overlooks that the SEC
would have to hire additional management to significantly
expand its own examination program, said Ketchum.
Gary Shub, a BCG partner, disagreed.
The study estimates SEC enforcement costs, but does not
include them in the costs of an SEC examination program that
would be funded through fees paid by the industry, Shub said in
an email. BCG also estimated $40 million for a general category
of "incremental enforcement costs" to the SEC for expanding its
program.
"This was a privately commissioned study based on publicly
available data," said Marilyn Mohrman-Gillis, head of public
policy and communications for the Certified Financial Planner
Board of Standards Inc., one of the groups that paid for the
study.
"FINRA has expressed its desire to serve as SRO, but has
not provided cost data to support its assertion," she told
Reuters.
FINRA had previously considered commissioning a similar
type of study, but concluded that "it would be a bad idea,"
Ketchum said.
"We thought it would be received with the recognition that
it was the best study that money could buy," he said.
"I don't even think that this was the best study money can
buy" because of its methodology," he said.
The BCG study analyzed the costs of three options for
developing a more effective examination program for RIAs, which
were first put forward in an SEC report to Congress in
January.
It found that an "enhanced" examination program through the
SEC, potentially funded by "user fees" paid by adviser, would
cost up to $270 million a year, compared with annual funding
for a new self-regulatory organization for RIAs of between $515
million and $565 million.
The third option, in which FINRA would examine adviser,
would cost between $460 million and $510 million per year. The
report did not recommend one option over another.
A FINRA spokesman criticized BCG on Thursday for not
consulting FINRA or the SEC to discuss project oversight costs
for RIAs. FINRA has been lobbying to become an SRO for RIAs.
Most RIAs are opposed to oversight by a self-regulatory group,
especially FINRA.
The four groups who paid for the study included the
Investment Adviser Association and The National Association of
Personal Financial Advisors. TD Ameritrade's (AMTD.O)
institutional unit was also a sponsor.
(Additional reporting by John McCrank. Editing by Bernadette
Baum)