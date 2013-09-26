By Suzanne Barlyn
| NEW YORK Sept 26
NEW YORK Sept 26 An unusual arbitration decision
which allowed a broker to collect nearly $4.3 million from his
former firm for having encouraged him to sell mortgage-backed
securities that tanked, could spawn similar complaints from
other brokers.
The ruling, issued late Wednesday by a Financial industry
Regulatory Authority arbitration panel, requires Los Angeles
brokerage Wedbush Securities Inc. to pay the broker.
He had alleged that the firm failed to properly disclose the
risks of the securities. Clients who bought them later lost
money and filed their own complaints against the firm, which now
appear on the broker's permanent record. He said he lost clients
and income, according to the ruling.
The decision could open the door to cases by other brokers
who have become targets of customer arbitrations cases, after
the securities that their firms had promoted as safe later
failed, securities lawyers say.
"I've never heard of anything like that," said Michael
Sullivan, a lawyer in Morristown, New Jersey who represents
brokers.
The case means more brokers may seek compensation from their
firms if their businesses are hurt by passing along the
misleading claims of their brokerages to customers, Sullivan
said.
A spokesman for Wedbush was not immediately available for
comment.
The former broker, Michael Farah, became entangled in a
string of arbitration cases filed by customers against Wedbush
in the mid-2000s, stemming from mortgage-backed securities they
had bought through him.
Farah, who could not be immediately reached for comment, now
runs a registered investment advisory firm in Newport Beach,
California.
The ruling includes $1.4 million in punitive damages against
Wedbush. Punitive damages, aim to punish parties in legal
actions for misconduct, are rarely awarded in securities
arbitration cases, lawyers say.