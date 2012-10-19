WASHINGTON Oct 19 The new U.S. risk council has
moved closer to deciding whether Prudential Financial is
"systemically important," a Prudential spokesman said on Friday,
a tag that would translate into greater regulatory scrutiny for
the second-largest U.S. life insurer.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank law gave the Financial Stability
Oversight Council (FSOC), which is chaired by Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner, the power to name large non-bank financial
firms with the "systemically important" tag if it feels their
collapse could send shock-waves through the U.S. financial
system.
Any company named a systemically important financial
institution, or "SIFI," will be subject to extra regulatory
oversight from the Federal Reserve.
Prudential has received notice that FSOC moved the company
to the third level of the evaluation process, spokesman Scot
Hoffman said.
"The company plans to continue its ongoing discussions with
regulators about the differences between banks and insurance
companies as they consider whether insurance companies are
systemically important," Hoffman said.
The risk council met behind closed doors on Thursday.
Treasury said the panel continued its review of certain non-bank
financial companies and whether to advance them to "stage three"
- the final step before designations are determined.
A Treasury spokeswoman declined to comment about Prudential
and said the council will not publicly announce company names
before final decisions are made.
Prudential's advancement to round three of the FSOC review
process was reported earlier on Friday by Bloomberg, citing
people familiar with matter.
It is among a handful of companies that are widely expected
to be designated.
Hedge funds and major insurance companies have feared that
they could be designated as systemically important because of
their size and how interconnected they are with other financial
firms. They would then face the type of scrutiny Dodd-Frank
assigned to Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase,
Goldman Sachs and others.
Some critics say naming nonbank firms systemically important
enshrines them as "too big to fail." Others say it harms those
firms by putting them more firmly under the government's thumb.
American International Group, also an insurer, said
earlier this month that it was being considered for SIFI
designation.
GE Capital is another large financial operation that
could be labeled a SIFI, but GE has not directly commented on
whether it is under consideration. Spokesman Russell Wilkerson
said on Friday the company is "prepared for whatever decision is
reached."
"We are already regulated by the Fed," he added.