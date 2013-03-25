European shares slip for 4th day as Aggreko, Casino sink
* Just Eat, Intertek gain after updates (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
LONDON, March 25 Finsbury Food Group PLC : * H1 group revenue up 1% to £103.3M (H1 2011: £102.0M) * Profit before tax up 32.8% to £3.0M (H1 2011: £2.2M) * outlook for Finsbury is now stronger than ever
* RBC analyst says performance better than expected (Recasts with CFO comment, adds detail, share price)
March 7 Britain's Ashtead Group Plc stuck by its annual earnings forecast on Tuesday as strong growth in the industrial equipment hire company's main North American market and a weaker British pound helped it to an 8 percent rise in third-quarter profits.