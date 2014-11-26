Nov 26 Finsbury Food Group Plc

* In first four months of new financial year, total company sales revenues grew to £57.3m

* This represents organic growth of just over £2.1m, an increase of 3.9% versus prior year as the Fletchers acquisition was completed at the end of this period

Overall the directors are pleased to report positive trading performance for the company as a whole and in line with the board's expectations