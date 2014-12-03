Dec 3 Fintech Group AG :

* Announces capital increase with exclusion of subscription rights of existing shareholders

* Will issue up to 1,399,528 new shares, corresponding to about 10 pct of its existing registered capital

* Subscription rights of existing shareholders have been excluded

* Proceeds from transactions will be used to finance majority acquisition of XCOM Group as well as ongoing organic growth of company