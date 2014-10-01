Oct 1 FinTech Group AG :

* Said on Tuesday in H1 number of customers grows by 5.5 pct to 130,233, managed customer assets by 14.2 pct to 3.7 billion euros

* Said H1 consolidated net loss of 3.95 million euros

* Sees full-year loss for 2014

* Sees very substantial rise in FY 2015 and rapid profit growth in following years

